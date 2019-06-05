Taapsee Pannu dropped the jaw-dropping trailer of her upcoming psychological thriller Game Over on May 30. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a mental patient. The actor loves exploring and the films she has done so far says it all. Recently, the actor talked about why she opted for the film and said, “there is a lot new for me in the film and that is the reason I have done it”.

“This is the first time when I will be seen sitting on a wheelchair in half of my film and stuck in completely horrifying situations. Mostly it happens that people find me running in the entire movie, but this time it’s different. So there is a lot new for me in the film and that is the reason I have done it,” he Naam Shabana actor told news agency ANI.

Contrary to her recent action driven roles, this time the actor will be seen restricted to a wheelchair for a considerable duration of the film, but that is exactly what made Taapsee take up the role. “I used to sit for literally six hours for script reading sessions. For three to four days I sat with my director to understand the character, emotions and scenes well. And finally, I started shooting the film. Now I hope that all my efforts don’t go in vain,” she added.

Talking about her character Sapna, Taapsee revealed that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. “It’s been a year since the character is suffering from this disease (PTSD). After some time, her body starts reacting to that trauma where her mind triggers that horrifying incident. The girl later realises that the reactions are termed as anniversary reactions which generally occur after one year of any incident. So, this is the reason a scared Sapna lands on a wheelchair,” she explained.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film is being produced by S. Sashikanth. Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the movie.

Taapsee and Anurag have earlier worked on the 2018 film Manmarziyan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan

Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee will be seen in the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

(With inputs from ANI)