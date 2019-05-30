One of Bollywood’s versatile actors Taapsee Pannu, who has given the audience some amazing films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Baby among others has finally dropped the trailer of her next film titled Game Over.

In the two minutes, 14 seconds trailer Taapsee grabs the attention of the audience with her jaw-dropping performance. Taapsee’s paranoia leaves her physically injured. With bruises in her body and plaster’s Taapsee tries to protect herself from what she thinks is going to cause her harm. She mentions in the trailer, “andhera hone se do seconds se zyada main rukh nahi sakti hoon kamre mein. (I cannot stay in a dark room for more than two seconds)”.

The makers released the teaser on May 15 and left audiences awestruck. The one-minute twenty-five-second teaser had no dialogue but was thrilling enough to give audience goosebumps. In the gripping clip, Taapsee is seen on a wheelchair, right after she loses a game. The question- if the threat she is under is real, digital or a hallucination- will only be answered in the film.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film is being produced by S. Sashikanth. The film is being released in three languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced that he has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios to present the Hindi version of the movie.

Taapsee and Anurag have earlier collaborated for the 2018 film Manmarziyan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taapsee recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Taapsee will be seen in the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.