Total Dhamaal actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh are celebrating 8th wedding anniversary with an adorable video and we are all for it. Riteish and Genelia are the most adorable couple of Bollywood seem to never get enough of each other. On the occasion of the wedding anniversary, Genelia has a sweet message for her husband.

The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share an extremely adorable video along with a caption that reads, “Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come[?] Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002.”

Have a look here:



The video features photographs of the couple documenting their love for each other. The photos are compiled on the lyrics of hit number ‘2002’ by Anne-Marie which is the year when Genelia and Riteish got married. The gorgeous couple is parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Riteish who was last seen in ‘Marjaavan’ alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, will next be seen in ‘Baaghi 3’. The 41-year-old star has also been roped in for ‘Housefull 5’ and historical drama ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji’.

