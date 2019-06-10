Multilingual cine and theatre personality Girish Karnad passed away this morning due to multiple organ failure. The South filmmaker and actor was aged 81 years.

Girish was reportedly at his residence in Bengaluru at the time of his death. The playwright had penned a drama which was to be enacted by renowned actress, Shabana Azmi on June 14 at a cultural centre in Bangalore. An anomaly of love and suffering, the play revolved around two sisters, showing their fraught arrangement and how they continually modify the image of each other while responding to their own lives together.