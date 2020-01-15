Eros International and Maddock Films finally announced the sequel of their 2013 hit zombie comedy – Go Goa Gone. Directed by Raj and DK, the helmers of the first film, Go Goa Gone 2 goes on the floors in September this year. As revealed by the director duo, the sequel will begin on the note where the original ended. While there’s no official word out on the casting, all the four actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Kunal Kemmu and Anand Tiwari, are expected to reprise their characters in the second film as well.

The director duo talked about the sequel in their latest interview with news agency PTI and revealed that they are excited to convert the film into a series considering it brought an interesting genre to the country and did justice with it.

The producer of the film – Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said he is getting back into the zombie zone with the sequel and is expecting to experience more thrill. He added that the final draft of the film is being done and Go Goa Gone 2 shall be ready on papers in no time.

Earlier, while talking about the sequel, Raj Nidimoru had said he was thinking of roping in everyone who was a part of the original film. “Ideally, I would love to have everybody in the sequel as well. I have met all the actors and they all loved the story and they all want to do it. It is just a matter of logistics,” Raj told Asian Age. The director also revealed that while this second film will be set in Goa, like the previous one, there’s an interesting addition in the story which demands a new location to be explored. The team has decided to release Go Goa Gone in March 2021.