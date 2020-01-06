Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the award for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy at the 77th Golden Globes. The actor, dressed in a sharp black suit, stepped onto the podium at The Beverly Hilton in California to accept the award as her Amazon Prime Video show Fleabag won Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy. In her acceptance speech, she thanked all associated with the show and the audience for giving her so much love but she didn’t forget to mention former the US President, Barack Obama.

For the unversed, the ex-President released the list of the shows and films that he liked in 2019 and Fleabag was one of them. Now it could have just passed off as another feather in the cap for the makers and Phoebe only if it didn’t have a scene featuring Obama and his famous parliament speech of 2011. In the first season of the show, Phoebe’s character is seen masturbating to Obama delivering a keynote speech to Parliament in 2011 which appeared jaw-dropping to many. With Obama himself appreciating the show, Phoebe’s speech had everyone’s attention when he thanked the former President.

The 34-year-old British star joked that he (Obama) has always been on her mind. Phoebe said, “Personally, I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list and as some of you may know, he’s always been on mind. And if you don’t get that joke, watch season one of Fleabag really, really quickly! Thank you so much.”

For Phoebe, who recently also bagged the Best Actress award at the Primetime Emmys for Fleabag, it was a tough win with other talented nominees on the list. Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) were part of the nominations at the Golden Globes 2020.