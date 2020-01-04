The official award season this year has begun with the arrival of Golden Globes 2020 on Monday, January 5. The stunning award ceremony, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will see who’s who of both the international film and TV industries in attendance. The 77th Golden Globes, like the ceremony every year, is going to set the stage for the upcoming big awards – SAG Awards, BAFTAs and the Oscars.

Interestingly, for Indians, the Golden Globes 2020 can end up being more exciting as there’s a strong possibility of actor Priyanka Chopra accompanying her husband, Nick Jonas, at the ceremony and walking the red carpet as Nick has been announced as one of the presenters for the evening.

Golden Globe Awards 2020: Date and Time in India

The 77th Golden Globes will be held on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. As per the time difference, the awards can be watched live from around 7 am on January 6, Monday.

Where to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2020 in India?

The prestigious awards ceremony will be telecast live on Comedy Central India, Vh1 India and Colors Infinity at around 7: 30 am IST on Monday, January 6. The ceremony will be aired again at around 9 pm on Monday on the same channels.

Golden Globes 2020 live streaming in India

India will not see live streaming of the Golden Globe Awards 2020. The ceremony will be aired on three channels in India and you have an option of tuning into these channels through Airtel Xstream, JioTV and the Vodafone Play app apart from watching it directly on your TV screens by buying the respective subscriptions.

The host of Golden Globes 2020

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who is infamous for making controversial statements on Angelina Jolie, Mel Gibson, Madonna and Jodie Foster among others, has returned to host the ceremony for the fifth time. Gervais recently revealed in an official statement that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association offered him a sum that he couldn’t refuse even though he had decided to not host the show this year.

Interesting facts about Golden Globes 2020

The HFPA has decided to go vegan this year. An official announcement was made about the food being absolutely plant-based this time. HFPA President, Lorenzo Soria, revealed that they want the ceremony to be ‘more sustainable’ and it’s their first step in the direction.

The plastic usage has been kept to minimal with the organisers deciding upon serving water in glass bottles instead of the plastic ones that used to be served earlier.

The organisers have decided to continue with their no-fuss-everything-is-cool kind of approach to the ceremony and that’s the reason they haven’t kept any traditionally formal setting for food, bar and seating. The ceremony will see an open bar, table seating that lets the guests move about freely and a totally relaxed attitude towards viral selfies and moments from inside the hall.

Also, for the Game of Thrones lovers across the world, this would be the last time the team might get reunited at an official award ceremony to cheer for Kit Harington who has been nominated in the Best Actor Drama Series category at the event.

Nominations of Golden Globes 2020

The jury once again faced the ire on social media for neglecting the contribution of female directors in producing good content for films and TV shows, much like the last year.

Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV’s The Morning Show seem strong contenders to win the Best Television Drama Series trophy while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman seem appealing as winners in Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture Drama categories, respectively. Check out the full list of nominations here:

Best Motion Picture-Drama

The Two Popes

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

The Irishman

Best Motion Picture-Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Best Supporting Actress-Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor-Motion Picture

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Director-Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay-Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture-Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture-Foreign

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Best Original Score-Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Best Original Song-Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts-Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Again-Rocketman

Into the Unknown-Frozen 2

Spirit-The Lion King

Stand Up-Harriet

Best Television Series-Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Reese Witherspoon-The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston-The Morning Show

Olivia Colman-The Crown

Jodie Comer-Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman-Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies-The Crown

Billy Porter-Pose

Brian Cox-Succession

Kit Harington-Game of Thrones

Rami Malek-Mr. Robot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate-Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst-On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne-Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge-Fleabag

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Tom Hanks

CAROL BURNETT AWARD

Ellen DeGeneres