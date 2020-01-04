The official award season this year has begun with the arrival of Golden Globes 2020 on Monday, January 5. The stunning award ceremony, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will see who’s who of both the international film and TV industries in attendance. The 77th Golden Globes, like the ceremony every year, is going to set the stage for the upcoming big awards – SAG Awards, BAFTAs and the Oscars.
Interestingly, for Indians, the Golden Globes 2020 can end up being more exciting as there’s a strong possibility of actor Priyanka Chopra accompanying her husband, Nick Jonas, at the ceremony and walking the red carpet as Nick has been announced as one of the presenters for the evening.
Golden Globe Awards 2020: Date and Time in India
The 77th Golden Globes will be held on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. As per the time difference, the awards can be watched live from around 7 am on January 6, Monday.
Where to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2020 in India?
The prestigious awards ceremony will be telecast live on Comedy Central India, Vh1 India and Colors Infinity at around 7: 30 am IST on Monday, January 6. The ceremony will be aired again at around 9 pm on Monday on the same channels.
Golden Globes 2020 live streaming in India
India will not see live streaming of the Golden Globe Awards 2020. The ceremony will be aired on three channels in India and you have an option of tuning into these channels through Airtel Xstream, JioTV and the Vodafone Play app apart from watching it directly on your TV screens by buying the respective subscriptions.
The host of Golden Globes 2020
Comedian Ricky Gervais, who is infamous for making controversial statements on Angelina Jolie, Mel Gibson, Madonna and Jodie Foster among others, has returned to host the ceremony for the fifth time. Gervais recently revealed in an official statement that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association offered him a sum that he couldn’t refuse even though he had decided to not host the show this year.
Interesting facts about Golden Globes 2020
The HFPA has decided to go vegan this year. An official announcement was made about the food being absolutely plant-based this time. HFPA President, Lorenzo Soria, revealed that they want the ceremony to be ‘more sustainable’ and it’s their first step in the direction.
The plastic usage has been kept to minimal with the organisers deciding upon serving water in glass bottles instead of the plastic ones that used to be served earlier.
The organisers have decided to continue with their no-fuss-everything-is-cool kind of approach to the ceremony and that’s the reason they haven’t kept any traditionally formal setting for food, bar and seating. The ceremony will see an open bar, table seating that lets the guests move about freely and a totally relaxed attitude towards viral selfies and moments from inside the hall.
Also, for the Game of Thrones lovers across the world, this would be the last time the team might get reunited at an official award ceremony to cheer for Kit Harington who has been nominated in the Best Actor Drama Series category at the event.
Nominations of Golden Globes 2020
The jury once again faced the ire on social media for neglecting the contribution of female directors in producing good content for films and TV shows, much like the last year.
Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV’s The Morning Show seem strong contenders to win the Best Television Drama Series trophy while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman seem appealing as winners in Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture Drama categories, respectively. Check out the full list of nominations here:
Best Motion Picture-Drama
The Two Popes
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Best Motion Picture-Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Best Supporting Actress-Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor-Motion Picture
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Director-Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay-Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture-Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture-Foreign
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of Lady on Fire
The Farewell
Best Original Score-Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Best Original Song-Motion Picture
Beautiful Ghosts-Cats
I’m Gonna Love Me Again-Rocketman
Into the Unknown-Frozen 2
Spirit-The Lion King
Stand Up-Harriet
Best Television Series-Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Reese Witherspoon-The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston-The Morning Show
Olivia Colman-The Crown
Jodie Comer-Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman-Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies-The Crown
Billy Porter-Pose
Brian Cox-Succession
Kit Harington-Game of Thrones
Rami Malek-Mr. Robot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate-Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst-On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne-Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge-Fleabag
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD
Tom Hanks
CAROL BURNETT AWARD
Ellen DeGeneres