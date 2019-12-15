Pepping up our drooping moods for next week, the makers of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, dropped the teaser of much-awaited song Laal Ghagra and fans couldn’t help but wait to get up instantly to shake a leg. Coming just in the midst of the ongoing wedding season, the latest song from the film is crooned by singers Herbie Sahara and Neha Kakkar with its foot-tapping beats is already a blockbuster.

Akshay Kumar on Sunday dropped a teaser of the song, ‘Laal Ghagra’ from his upcoming comedy-drama, a day before the release of the dance number. The teaser of the Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn by the two in the song. “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow! (get ready, Bebo & I are coming),” the actor captioned the post.

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz starring Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani besides Kapoor and Kumar revolves around two married couples and their journey. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones – outspoken, friendly and fun!

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film recently which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits. Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.