Galloping into New Year 2020, Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, is all geared up to enter the Rs 100 crore club on Wednesday. Performing exceptionally well, the laughter riot already minted Rs 94.60 crore in total by day five of its release.

Sharing the triumphant numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly… Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]… 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz. #Simmba – the last release of 2018 – crossed ₹ 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. #GoodNewwz – the last release of 2019 – will also cross ₹ 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2020]. A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it? (sic).”

Good Newwz is the last release of the year and both the 31st and 1st are going to add even more impressive figures to its collection. The film has emerged as a wholesome family entertainer with popular mainstream commercial stars fronting it. Good Newwz first attracted the audience with its interesting trailer and the other promos created the right amount of buzz around its release.

The film has another week of a run to gain the maximum at the ticket window until Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak hit the screens on January 9. Good Newwz will also share the screens with Rajinikanth’s Darbar which is slated to release on the same day. What are your predictions about Good Newwz’ lifetime Box Office run? Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office update!