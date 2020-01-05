Good Newwz, spearheaded by Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani continues to run successfully in its second week. Raj Mehta’s directorial is showing fabulous numbers at the box office. The comedy-drama managed to mint Rs 136 crore at the beginning of the second week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz on Twitter and predicted that the film is expected to cross Rs. 150 crore in week 2. He wrote, “#GoodNewwz continues its dream run… Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat… North circuits outstanding… Nears ₹ 150 cr… Has a strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 147.70 cr. #India biz.”

#GoodNewwz continues its dream run… Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat… North circuits outstanding… Nears ₹ 150 cr… Has a strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 147.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2020

The film has received much praise from the audience and it has managed to amp up the numbers. Good Newwz collected Rs 8.10 crore on the second Friday post its release. However, the earning had reached Rs 17.56 crore on its first Friday and took the total to a whopping Rs 47.43 crore within the first weekend.

Notably, Good Newwz was the last release of 2019. Also, there is no major release this week. This has given the film a chance to grab more money and appreciation. The second week seems promising and may bring good news to Good Newwz team.

The movie is based on the subject IVF (in vitro fertilization). The director has tried to bring the topic in a funny manner. It seems, the audience is liking Good Newwz and has given it a big thumbs-up. The film has also met the expectations of the critics.

Taran Adarsh has given Good Newwz 4 stars and has rated it as EXCELLENT. He recently wrote on Twitter, “#OneWordReview…

#GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT.

Rating: 4 stars

This one’s a SURE-FIRE HIT… Smart writing. Fantastic humour. Heartfelt emotions… Superb performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]… 2019 will conclude with a big winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview,”