Meeting with the expectations of critics and audience, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz is all set to enter the 100 crore club before this week concludes. The New Year Celebrations are expected to boost the business of the film. Monday’s number will be quiet stronger at the box office. On Sunday, the film has earned Rs 25.65 crore making it a total business of Rs 64.99 crore.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “Sun 25.65 cr. Total: ₹ 64.99 cr… Mon numbers should be strong at multiplexes… #NewYear celebrations will boost biz on Tue [31 Dec 2019] and Wed [1 Jan 2020]… Should cross ₹ 100 cr before Week 1 concludes.”

He has also shared the business on the opening weekend of the Akshay Kumar’s hit movies. He tweeted, “#AkshayKumar versus #AkshayKumar… *Opening Weekend* biz – 2019… #Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [#Holi; Thu-Sun] #MissionMangal ₹ 97.56 cr [#IndependenceDay; Thu-Sun] #HF4 ₹ 53.22 cr [pre-#Diwali; Fri-Sun] #GoodNewwz ₹ 65.99 cr [Fri-Sun] #India biz. (sic)”



Good Newwz also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and their chemistry has been appreciated widely. The film marks Akshay and Kareena’s return as a pair on-screen after a hiatus of 10 years. They were last seen together in Kabakkht Ishq in 2009.

Directed debutant Raj Mehta, it is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Good Newwz is surely ending the year for Bollywood in a good note. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!