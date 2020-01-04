The last Bollywood film of 2019 – Good Newwz is still trending well at the Box Office. The film has collected Rs 136 crore after eight days of its run at the ticket window. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, it has been doing good business since its opening day. With the addition of holidays, the film went on to collect amazingly. The first week collections of the film remained Rs 129.90 crore. As per trade pundits, Good Newwz will cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Raj Mehta directorial collected Rs 8.10 crore on its second Friday. The tweet posted by him read, “#GoodNewwz is unstoppable… Continues to win hearts, woo BO… Records rock-steady numbers on [second] Fri… North circuits superb… Should comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 136 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#GoodNewwz is unstoppable… Continues to win hearts, woo BO… Records rock-steady numbers on [second] Fri… North circuits superb… Should comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 136 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2020

Good Newwz has successfully emerged as a wholesome family entertainer. The film has a good one week to keep showing an impressive run at the Box Office until three major films hit the screens on January 9. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar are set to take over the screens next week, thereby sharing more screens, run time and audience at the ticket window. It would be interesting to see if Good Newwz comfortably crosses the benchmark of Rs 200 crore or not in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the producer of the film, Karan Johar, took to Instagram to write a long note for the entire team. In his heartfelt note on social media, KJo took all the names that helped in shaping up the film the way it has come out. He mentioned the cast, the director, writers and others who were associated with the product and gave their best shot to make it more entertaining, appealing and interesting. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Good Newwz!