Filmmaker Raj Mehta’s debut film Good Newwz has emerged as a clean hit at the Box Office in its first week. The film collected Rs 10.80 crore on Thursday and finished its first week at Rs 127.90 crore. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the film has been trending well since its opening day at the Box Office and good word-of-mouth on social media has benefitted it a lot. Good Newwz is expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Box Office by the end of its second weekend considering there’s no other big release until January 9 when three anticipated movies hit the screens – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhapaak and Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

The film, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead, showed a fabulous performance during New Year holidays with its Sunday collection being the highest at Rs 25.65 crore. Check out the entire first-week Box Office breakup of Good Newwz here:

Friday: Rs 17.56 crore

Saturday: Rs 21.78 crore

Sunday: Rs 25.68 crore

Monday: Rs 13.41 crore

Tuesday: Rs 16.20 crore

Wednesday: Rs 22.50 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.80 crore

Total: Rs 127.90crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz on Twitter and revealed how another hit film has come out from Akshay and Kareena’s resume. The post read, “#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1… Metros terrific… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Emerges HIT… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#GoodNewwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1… Metros terrific… Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good… Emerges HIT… Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 127.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

With no major film this week, it’s advantage #GoodNewwz for one more week… Should hit ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2… Target ₹ 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when #Tanhaji, #Chhapaak and #Darbar arrive. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

Good Newwz has been appreciated by both the critics and the audience alike. The film’s peppy appeal, emotional storyline and dose of humour impressed the audience and it emerged as the wholesome family entertainer this year.