Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s upcoming comedy film Good Newwz has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. The trailer has been applauded and the audience is eagerly waiting for the film to release soon. Now, the actors took to their respective social media to share another glimpse of the film and also announced that a ‘Good Newwz’ is coming their way soon.

In the poster shared on Instagram, while Kareena Kapoor and Kiara can be seen flaunting their baby bump, Akshay Kumar and Diljit have a funny and tense look on their faces following the ‘biggest goof-up’ of the year.

Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “Another glimpse into the goofed-up lives of the Batras! Stay tuned, there’s more #GoodNewwz coming your way today. In cinemas 27th December. (sic)”

Check out the poster here:



The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film recently which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits. Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.