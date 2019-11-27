The first song of the most anticipated film of the year, Good Newwz titled “Chandigarh Mein” was released by its makers today. The Raj Mehta directorial stars four lead actors – Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The peppy number witnesses more of Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kiara Advani’s hot and sizzling avatar as this girl gang turn into boss ladies.

After a rib-tickling trailer and goofy medical reports of the characters, the song dropped on to make you shake a leg to its tunes. Starting with a cameo appearance by film’s producer Karan Johar (Oh my god it’s orignal), the groovy track seems nothing less than a party anthem.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor together with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are seen dazzling in their blingy chic ensembles! Moreover, the track set in a lavish party backdrop also showcases a rap from Badshah and again a cameo appearance of Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu, who has crooned the song with Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur. The lyrics have been penned and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love.

Watch the song here:

In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF.However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged and the couple is left in a complete state of shock when the doctor informs about it. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones – outspoken, friendly and fun!Helmed by Raj Mehta, ‘Good Newwz’ will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.