The makers of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, have released a new romantic track Dil Na Jaaneya. After treating us to some fun and foot-tapping songs like Laal Ghagra, Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara, the lovely couple (Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar) has created magic every time they have shared the screen space.

The romantic song Dil Na Jaaneya is crooned by Akasa and Rochak Kohli. The team has collaborated with Hollywood pop singer Lauv and have created something beautifully romantic that it will immediately strike a chord in your heart. Lauv is known for hits like Feelings, I Like Me Better and Chasing Fire.

The song features two romantic couple- Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani – sharing sweet adoring moments post-pregnancy. From waking up to eating food to eating ice creams and spending time together, the song is all things love.

Watch the song here:

Dil Na Jaaneya aptly depicts how two people feel when in love. Akshay called the song “one of the highlights” of Good Newwz and said, “I am sure the audience is going to go crazy for this number.”

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz starring Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani besides Kapoor and Kumar revolves around two married couples and their journey. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones – outspoken, friendly and fun!

The film hits the screens on December 27.