The makers of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, are pepping up our drooping moods early this week with a foot-tapping Lohri song Laal Ghagra. The peppy number features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in a red skirt. While Akshay is seen performing some new dance moves, Kareena rides a swing while being dressed in a white satin blouse and red ghagra.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara, the song Laal Ghaghra is a recreation of the RDB’s original number with similar lyrics. The actors can be seen celebrating Lohri with a child, who probably plays their newborn son in the film. Tanishk Bagchi has given music and lyrics to the song.

Akshay had even dropped a teaser of the song on Sunday with the caption, “Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow! (get ready, Bebo & I are coming).”

Watch the song Laal Ghaghra here:

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz starring Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani besides Kapoor and Kumar revolves around two married couples and their journey. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones – outspoken, friendly and fun!

The film hits the screens on December 27.