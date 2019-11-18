The makers of the much- anticipated film Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have released the trailer of the film. The biggest goof-up is directed by Raj Mehta. Good Newwz has perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues which will surely leave you in splits.

The trailer starts with Akshay and Kareena at the IVF clinic planning for a baby. On the other hand, a Diljit and Kiara are another couple from Punjab who come for the same. They consult the same doctor and wait for the results. Because of the common name ‘Batra’, the doctor gets confused and transfers Akshay’s sperm to Kiara and Kareena receives Diljit’s sperms.

This whole confusion creates chaos between the two couples and becomes the biggest goof-up of the year.

Watch the hilarious trailer of Good Newwz here:

Going by trailer, Good Newwz seems to be hilarious. Akshay Kumar and Diljit’s comic timings are amazing. Industry people and netizens are enjoying the laughter riot.

#GoodNewwz trailer is indeed good… Keen to witness the chaos and confusion that arises in their lives… #GoodNewwzTrailer: https://t.co/LxuNk7opMj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

This is the biggest good news of this year that 🤣😅 #GoodNewwzTrailer #GoodNewwz pic.twitter.com/JMazwmFeHw — Paras (@Persu02646746) November 18, 2019

Did you know ? Babies are born with beard & pagdi in Canada 🇨🇦😂#GoodNewwzTrailer pic.twitter.com/KwJVt4emL3 — Arsalan (@iBeingArsalan) November 18, 2019

Good Newwz will be in cinemas this Christmas, 27th December 2019.