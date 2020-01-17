Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz has now been declared a Super-hit at the Box Office. The film has been having a fabulous run despite the release of many anticipated films. In fact, its collection in the third week is far better than a few films that hit the screens recently. After collecting a whopping amount of Rs 127.90 crore in its first week, the film went on to earn Rs 15.74 crore in its third week at the ticket window.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Good Newwz on Twitter and revealed that the Raj Mehta directorial is expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 200 crore within its fourth week. His tweet read, “#GoodNewwz is marching towards double century… Got slight boost due to partial holidays [Tue and Wed]… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 197.10 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Good Newwz also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. The chemistry between the couple has been highly appreciated and so has been the comic performance of the Punjabi singer-turned-actor. Diljit has emerged out as the star in the presence of other prominent faces in the film. Here’s the week-wise Box Office breakup of Good Newwz:

Week 1: Rs 127.90 cr

Week 2: Rs 53.46 cr

Week 3: Rs 15.74 cr

Total: Rs 197.10 cr

The film was produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. It was 2019’s last Bollywood release and the one that began 2020 on a phenomenal note for Bollywood. Good Newwz benefitted amazingly from the New Year holiday season and the collection almost doubled up. The film has been loved for both the content and the performances and has been declared an out-and-out family entertainer of the season.