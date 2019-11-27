Deepika Padukone manages to slay it every time with her outfits whether they be Western or traditional attires, and this time is no different. The Bollywood actress was recently spotted at the airport dressed in a pink traditional ensemble and she looked absolutely gorgeous. And this is not the first time that she has managed to wow us with her dressing sense, evident from the pictures she has shared on her social media accounts as she posed for various leading magazines.

Back to Deepika’s more recent outfit, the Rani pink kurta embellished with golden embroidery along with the matching palazzo pants and dupatta, definitely complimented her simple yet elegant looks. With her handbag matching her shoes, her hair tied back, and very minimal makeup she walked ahead like a diva. Check it Out:

A look at Deepika’s Instagram account, which recently touched 41 million followers, shows her dressed in different outfits as she posed for Harper’s Bazaar magazine. In each and every picture, it looked like the clothes were tailored just for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 16, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 16, 2019 at 12:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 16, 2019 at 12:16am PDT

On the work front, Deepika, who made her acting debut in 2006 with the movie Aishwarya, will next be seen in Chhapaak and 83. In Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, she will be starring alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika and Meghna in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

In the movie 83, which is a sports drama, she will be starring alongside her hubby Ranveer Singh. The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan and it will be based on the Indian national cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.