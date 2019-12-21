Born on December 21, 1963, popular Bollywood actor Govinda turns 56 today. Till date the actor has received twelve Filmfare Awards nominations, won a Filmfare Special Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian. He is not just an amazing actor but also the former politician who has been garnered four Zee Cine Awards for Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Partner.

He made his first debut in Ilzaam (1986) and appeared in over 165 films. In the year 1999, Govinda was voted as the tenth greatest star of stage or on-screen of the last thousand years by BBC News Online users. He is entitled with ‘No.1’ tag as he is regarded to do series of films ending with this tag.

Govinda is famous for his comic timings and even his action scenes were given a funny twist. He is undoubtedly No 1 when it comes to the comedy genre. On his birthday, India.com brings a list of best hilarious scenes which will prove Govinda the king of comedy.

Here is the list of comedy scenes of Govinda:

Bhagam Bhag

Dulhe Raja

Kunwara

Haseena Maan Jayeegi

Hero No 1

Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Anaari No 1

Partner

We all know about his good skills, but in addition to it, he was a member of Indian National Congress Party and got elected as the seventh Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North Constituency of Maharashtra, India in the 14th Lok Sabha elections in 2004.