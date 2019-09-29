The GQ Men of the Year awards 2019 was held in Mumbai last night and Bollywood celebrities had brought their A-Game of fashion to the red carpet. From gowns to suave tuxedoes to ethnic wears, celebrities had brought the fashion to one stage. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Shruti Hasaan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor among others.

The Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan appeared in a chic black outfit with voluminous sleeves. She completed her look with straight side parting, no accessory and applied a shade of pink lipstick and a coral undertone.

Katrina Kaif looked her sexiest best in heavy embellishment black pantsuit teamed up with a matching neckpiece. With subtle makeup and a nude shade of lipstick, she looked gorgeous, as ever. She has kept her hair natural and has left her tresses loose.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in blue round neck T-shirt teamed up with a black suit. He was one of the best-dressed men on the award show and we just can’t stop crushing over him.

Ayushmann Khurana attended the glam night with wife Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo while Tahira looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery one-shoulder silver gown.

War actor Hrithik Roshan too looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo as he posed for a click.

Southern beauty Shruti Hasaan took the style game a top-notch higher with a black crop top teamed up with black pant and wrap skirt. She completed her look with a floor-length cape.

The fashion icon Manushi Chhillar too upped her A-game in green dress teamed up with black high heels. She completed her look with perfect makeup and kept her tresses pin-straight and let it go loose.

Swara Bhaskar looked stylish in a beige pantsuit and braided hair.

Kalki Koechlin opted for a white shirt teamed up with a black blazer, short skirt and tie.

Other Bollywood celebrities were Diana Panty, Jim Srabh, Anand Ahuja among others.

This was the 11th edition of the GQ Awards. Talking about the wards, Katrina Kaif grabbed the Rule Breaker of the Year award. Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor too were awarded at the starry night.