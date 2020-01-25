The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are all set to held in Los Angeles on January 26 (January 27 for India) at 6: 30 am IST. The big musical evening is going to see many celebrated names from the world of music walking the red carpet looking their best in respective outfits. The Grammys 2020 is going to honour the best of the last year’s musical accomplishments in all prominent genres from pop to rock and everything in between. It’s one of the most sought-after celebrity evenings across the world after Oscars and the show is studded with some beautiful performances by your favourite musicians.
This year as well, there’s a stellar line-up of celebrities who are performing on stage at Grammy Awards 2020. The names include Tyler, Roddy Ricch, John Legend, H.E.R., The Creator, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish among others. Taylor Swift, too, was rumoured to be surprising the audience with her performance but she seems to have backed out now as per the latest reports. Before you get on to know who wins it big at the Grammys 2020, here’s all the information about the musical evening you need to know before:
When and where are the Grammys 2020 happening?
Grammy Awards 2020 will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the actual timings are Sunday, January 26 from 8 pm, for Indians, it comes to Monday, January 27, 6: 30 am due to the time difference.
Grammy 2020 nominations:
For Indians, this could be a special year as the actor it’s highly likely that actor Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas whose bro-band – Jonas Brothers is nominated for their family single titled Sucker in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category. The other nominations are:
Record of the Year
Hey, Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best Dance Recording
Linked — Bonobo
Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart — Meduza featuring Goodboys
Underwater — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Midnight Hour — Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande and Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee
Señorita — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Album of the Year
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best Metal Performance
Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide — Death Angel
Bow Down — I Prevail
Unleashed — Killswitch Engage
7empest — Tool
Best Rock Song
Fear Inoculum
Give Yourself A Try
Harmony Hall
History Repeats
This Land
Best R&B Song
Could’ve Been — Dernst Emile II, David ‘Swagg R’Celious’ Harris, H.E.R. and Hue ‘Soundzfire’ Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)
Look At Me Now — Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
No Guidance — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)
Roll Some Mo — David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Say So — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brand New Man — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne
Speechless — Dan + Shay
The Daughters — Little Big Town
Common — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F. — Big Thief
Assume Form — James Blake
I,I — Bon Iver
Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend
Anima — Thom Yorke
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation — Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana
Elevate — Lettuce
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down — Taylor Swift
Best R&B Album
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Paul — PJ Morton
Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé
Look Now — Elvis Costello and The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand
Best Country Album
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best Rock Performance
Pretty Waste — Bones UK
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse
Too Bad — Rival Sons
Best Country Solo Performance
All Your’n — Tyler Childers
Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson
God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love — India.Arie
Jerome — Lizzo
Real Games — Lucky Daye
Built For Love — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Some of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — NAO
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness — David Darling
Wings — Peter Kater
Verve — Sebastian Plano
Deva — Deva Premal
Best Rap Performance
Middle Child — J. Cole
Suge — DaBaby
Down Bad — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Clout — Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Rock Album
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Come What May — Joshua Redman Quartet
Best R&B Performance
Love Again — Daniel Caesar and Brandy
Could’ve Been — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Come Home — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Higher — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Gunna
Panini — Lil Nas X
Ballin — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
The London — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love and Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5 — Apparat
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume
SOLACE — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather — Tycho
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida — Luis Fonsi
11:11 — Maluma
Montaner — Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco — Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia — Sebastian Yatra
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
Settle Here — William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote — Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades
Carib — David Sánchez
“Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera” — Miguel Zenón
Best Rap Song
Bad Idea — Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
Suge — DaBaby, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache
Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch — Joy Williams
Best Children’s Music Album
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype — Jon Samson
Flying High! — Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian
The Love — Alphabet Rockers
Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, songwriters
See The Light — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr
Speak The Name — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant
This Is A Move (Live) — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish — Christone; Kingfish’ Ingram
Tall, Dark and Handsome — Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men
Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller — Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen
Best American Roots Performance
Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles
Father Mountain — Calexico and Iron & Wine
I’m On My Way — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Call My Name — I’m With Her
Faraway Look — Yola
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
Tales of America — J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire — Yola
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
We’ve Got To Try — The Chemical Brothers
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane — FKA twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He’s Gone — Tove Lo
Best Music Film
Homecoming — Beyoncé
Remember My Name — David Crosby
Birth of the Cool — (Miles Davis)
Shangri-La — (Various Artists)
Anima — Thom Yorke
The host of Grammys 2020:
Alicia Keys will be hosting the prestigious award show this year. With this, she also becomes the only female celebrity to be hosting the ceremony twice. The presenters include Trevor Noah, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Ozzy Osbourne and Common among others.
Special Tribute
The Recording Academy has decided to give a special tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle who passed away in March last year after a shootout. The tribute will feature performances by John Legend, Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin and DJ Khaled. Along with the special tribute, the later rapper is also likely to win an award as he is nominated under two categories – Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.