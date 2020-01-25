The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are all set to held in Los Angeles on January 26 (January 27 for India) at 6: 30 am IST. The big musical evening is going to see many celebrated names from the world of music walking the red carpet looking their best in respective outfits. The Grammys 2020 is going to honour the best of the last year’s musical accomplishments in all prominent genres from pop to rock and everything in between. It’s one of the most sought-after celebrity evenings across the world after Oscars and the show is studded with some beautiful performances by your favourite musicians.

This year as well, there’s a stellar line-up of celebrities who are performing on stage at Grammy Awards 2020. The names include Tyler, Roddy Ricch, John Legend, H.E.R., The Creator, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish among others. Taylor Swift, too, was rumoured to be surprising the audience with her performance but she seems to have backed out now as per the latest reports. Before you get on to know who wins it big at the Grammys 2020, here’s all the information about the musical evening you need to know before:

When and where are the Grammys 2020 happening?

Grammy Awards 2020 will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the actual timings are Sunday, January 26 from 8 pm, for Indians, it comes to Monday, January 27, 6: 30 am due to the time difference.

Grammy 2020 nominations:

For Indians, this could be a special year as the actor it’s highly likely that actor Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas whose bro-band – Jonas Brothers is nominated for their family single titled Sucker in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category. The other nominations are:

Record of the Year

Hey, Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best Dance Recording

Linked — Bonobo

Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers

Piece of Your Heart — Meduza featuring Goodboys

Underwater — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Midnight Hour — Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande and Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Señorita — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Album of the Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Best Metal Performance

Astorolus – The Great Octopus — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

Humanicide — Death Angel

Bow Down — I Prevail

Unleashed — Killswitch Engage

7empest — Tool

Best Rock Song

Fear Inoculum

Give Yourself A Try

Harmony Hall

History Repeats

This Land

Best R&B Song

Could’ve Been — Dernst Emile II, David ‘Swagg R’Celious’ Harris, H.E.R. and Hue ‘Soundzfire’ Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)

Look At Me Now — Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

No Guidance — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

Roll Some Mo — David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Say So — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brand New Man — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) — Brothers Osborne

Speechless — Dan + Shay

The Daughters — Little Big Town

Common — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F. — Big Thief

Assume Form — James Blake

I,I — Bon Iver

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit — Beyoncé

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Best R&B Album

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Ventura — Anderson .Paak

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello and The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Country Album

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best Rock Performance

Pretty Waste — Bones UK

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Woman — Karen O and Danger Mouse

Too Bad — Rival Sons

Best Country Solo Performance

All Your’n — Tyler Childers

Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now — Tanya Tucker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Time Today — BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love — India.Arie

Jerome — Lizzo

Real Games — Lucky Daye

Built For Love — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best Country Song

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Girl Goin’ Nowhere — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

It All Comes Out in the Wash — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Some of It — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

Speechless — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — NAO

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness — David Darling

Wings — Peter Kater

Verve — Sebastian Plano

Deva — Deva Premal

Best Rap Performance

Middle Child — J. Cole

Suge — DaBaby

Down Bad — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

Racks In The Middle — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Clout — Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Rock Album

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

In The Key Of The Universe — Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn — Christian McBride

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Come What May — Joshua Redman Quartet

Best R&B Performance

Love Again — Daniel Caesar and Brandy

Could’ve Been — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Come Home — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Higher — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Drip Too Hard — Lil Baby and Gunna

Panini — Lil Nas X

Ballin — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

The London — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love and Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5 — Apparat

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

SOLACE — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather — Tycho

Best Latin Pop Album

Vida — Luis Fonsi

11:11 — Maluma

Montaner — Ricardo Montaner

#Eldisco — Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia — Sebastian Yatra

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote — Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades

Carib — David Sánchez

“Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera” — Miguel Zenón

Best Rap Song

Bad Idea — Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

Racks In The Middle — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

Suge — DaBaby, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch — Joy Williams

Best Children’s Music Album

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype — Jon Samson

Flying High! — Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian

The Love — Alphabet Rockers

Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, songwriters

See The Light — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr

Speak The Name — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

This Is A Move (Live) — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish — Christone; Kingfish’ Ingram

Tall, Dark and Handsome — Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men

Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller — Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen

Best American Roots Performance

Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles

Father Mountain — Calexico and Iron & Wine

I’m On My Way — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Call My Name — I’m With Her

Faraway Look — Yola

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

We’ve Got To Try — The Chemical Brothers

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane — FKA twigs

Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad He’s Gone — Tove Lo

Best Music Film

Homecoming — Beyoncé

Remember My Name — David Crosby

Birth of the Cool — (Miles Davis)

Shangri-La — (Various Artists)

Anima — Thom Yorke

The host of Grammys 2020:

Alicia Keys will be hosting the prestigious award show this year. With this, she also becomes the only female celebrity to be hosting the ceremony twice. The presenters include Trevor Noah, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Ozzy Osbourne and Common among others.

Special Tribute

The Recording Academy has decided to give a special tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle who passed away in March last year after a shootout. The tribute will feature performances by John Legend, Roddy Rich, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin and DJ Khaled. Along with the special tribute, the later rapper is also likely to win an award as he is nominated under two categories – Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.