The Grammy 2020 nomination list was announced on Wednesday and bagging their first nomination after years were the Jonas Brothers. The musical band returned with a bang after six long years and Grammy has nominated their ‘family single’ Sucker in the category of Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express how she was totally unable to express her excitement when she heard the nominations. She made a congratulatory post and tagged all the three famous brothers in the family to wish them the best. She took to Twitter and wrote, “So proud of you @jonasbrothers!! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs” (sic)

Even Kevin recalled the time when the Jonas Brothers had separated and there was no music happening from their side. He also took to Twitter and thanked fans for their love and wishes. His tweet read, “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

The 62nd Grammys are going to be held on January 26 and will be aired on CBS. Many other celebrities including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lizzo have also been nominated.

Meanwhile, Sucker features the three Jonas Brothers performing with their respective wives. While Nick and Priyanka appeared together in the video, Joe Jonas also had the company of then fiance now wife Sophie Turner. The aong was quite appreciated and it remains one of the most-watched YouTube chartbusters of the year.