The 62nd Grammy Awards began on a heartbreaking note as the artistes observed silence in the memory of late basketball player Kobe Bryant and paid tributes. Lizzo, who grabbed the maximum number of nominations this year at the Grammys, dedicated the night to Kobe and broke into performing on her songs – Cuz I Love You and Truth Hurts. The host of the evening, Alicia Keys, paid a tribute to the legendary NBA player and was joined by Boyz II Men who sang ‘It’s so Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’.

Grammys also paid tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle who was killed in a gun shootout last year. He was also posthumously given the Grammy for best rap performance. Following Lizzo on the nominations’ list were Nas X and Billie Eilish with six nominations each. Eilish also made history by becoming the youngest artiste in Grammys history to be nominated in all four major categories at the same time. She was just 17 when she got nominated last year. Check out the list of the winners of Grammy Awards 2020 here. The list is being updated.

Best Rap Album: Igor – Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Speechless – Dan + Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance: Truth Hurts – Lizzo