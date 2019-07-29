Actor Sanjay Dutt said the biggest gift his audience has given him is their “love and respect” over the years. The actor, who turned 60 on Monday, said he is forever grateful to his fans.

“The biggest gift the audience has given me is their love and respect. No matter what happened with me in the past, the audience has always been with me and I want to thank them for that,” Dutt told reporters.

He was speaking at the teaser launch of his upcoming film Prasthanam. A Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name, the film also features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Dutt said he is fortunate to share screen space with a stellar cast in the political drama directed by Deva Katta.

“I feel lucky that I got an opportunity to reunite with Dada (Shroff) and Manisha, she is one of the prettiest actors ever and a great actor. I had a great time working with them. Ali is like my son, he has done a great job in this movie like he has done in his other films.

“Deva has also done a great job, he has made a very good film. He is a little stubborn, but that’s okay. I am really proud that he made this film.”

The film is produced by Maanayata Dutt under her own banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions and is scheduled to be released on September 20.

On his birthday, it was announced that Dutt would be featuring in the sequel of Kannada period action film KGF, fronted by Yash.

Asked about his character Adheera in KGF: Chapter Two, Dutt said, “Adheera’s character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that’s the zone I was looking for.”