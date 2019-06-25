After ruling the digital world with Lust Stories, Kiara Advani is all set to make a comeback on Netflix with her next project Guilty produced by Karan Johar’s digital arm Dharmatic and directed by Ruchi Narain. Earlier today, Karan Johar took to Instagram to reveal the first look of Kiara from the film. In the shared picture, Kiara can be seen in never before seen avatar. She is seen donning chic girl look with grey coloured hair and wearing a top paired up with black denim. She completed her look with binny cap, black shoes and a red shirt tied around her waist.

“I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani ! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY ! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions! @apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent ! Our journey into the digital domain begins! May the force of good content always empower and bless us! And let’s end by saying! @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl! (sic)”, Karan Johar captioned the post.

Check it out here:



Talking about the film, Guilty explores different versions of the truth that emerges when a small town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. The story is narrated through the eyes of his musician girlfriend and questions who is truly guilty in the situation.

Kiara also considers Karan as her mentor. During an interview with India today, she said, “He cast me after Machine. He saw me before anybody else did for which I will always be grateful. I look to him as a mentor. I seek his advice on the littlest of things whether it is film scripts or clothes. He’s so helpful and so approachable. I know he has my best interests at heart. I feel fortunate that I have him as part of my life. There’s so much to learn from him.”