Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known by his pen name “Gulzar sahab” is one of the finest lyricist and poet in the country, has turned a year older today. This iconic poet and lyricist has composed songs of love, betrayal or heartbreak, like no other, and we still croon those songs. Several Bollywood stars extended their warm birthday wishes to the renowned lyricist-poet. Remembering Gulzar, Shankar Mahadevan shared a picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday #GulzarSahabLots of love!!”

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday #GulzarSaab!! Lots of love!! A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan) on Aug 18, 2019 at 1:15am PDT

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share a beautiful message. He wrote, “ना मैं गिरा, ना मेरी उम्मीदों के मीनार गिरे, पर कुछ लोग मुझे गिराने में कई बार गिरे जन्म दिन मुबारक गुलज़ार साहब #happybirthdaygulzar#gulzarsahib”

Urmila Matondkar went ahead and quoted a stanza from a famous song of the ace lyricist on Twitter, which roughly translates to, ‘Without you, I have no complaint from life. Can we ever thank you enough for making our lives so much more beautiful #HappyBirthdayGulzar the humblest living legend.”

तेरे बिना ज़िंदगी से कोई शिकवा तो नहीं,

तेरे बिना ज़िंदगी भी लेकिन ज़िंदगी तो नहीं.. तुझसे नाराज़ नहीं ज़िंदगी हैरान हुँ मैं to छोड़ आए हम वो गलीयां..can we ever thank you enough for making our lives so much more beautiful 🙏🏼#HappyBirthdayGulzar the humblest living legend ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nnlaArIFzN — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 18, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of him with Gulzar captioning “Your words make life even more beautiful.. #HappyBirthdayGulzar Sahab.”