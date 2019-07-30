Singer Guru Randhawa was reportedly assaulted on July 28 in Vancouver where he was performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. A picture of the Suit-Suit singer is currently going viral on social media in which he is seen wiping his face off. The picture was reportedly taken right after when he was assaulted by a man at the theatre.

His singer friend Preet Harpal shared the viral picture on Facebook and expressed concern over an artiste’s safety at such concerts.

As per a report in News18, the man who attacked Randhawa had been misbehaving with the singer during the concert as well. A report in The Tribune claims that the singer was attacked on his head from behind when he was exiting the theatre. Both the police and the ambulance were called at the spot right after the incident took place. Randhawa has released no official statement on the matter himself.

The singer is reportedly going to visit Pakistan for a performance soon. He is famous for his creations like Lahore, High-rated Gabru and Ban Meri Rani among others. He is considered as one of the most loved musical voices in the country. The singer has a social media fan following in numbers.