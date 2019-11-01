Celebrities across the globe celebrated Halloween Day on October 31. This is celebrated mostly in the West and not popular in Indian culture. However, with time Bollywood celebs celebrated Halloween in various forms in our country as well. The Halloween parties are quite popular. It was just recently when Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Sunny Leone joined the brigade. They brought a completely different twist to the scary holiday festival.

Sonam took to Instagram to post a picture of herself dressed Anarkali from Mughal-E-Azam. With Qawwali cap and Anarkali dress, she looked stunning. The caption of the post read, “Pyaar kiya to darna kya ? @anandahuja #bhaanexhalloween #salimanarkali”. Anand Ahuja chose to be Salim from the same film. The glam couple won Bollywood’s Halloween dress-up contest.



Bipasha Basu has been part of several horror films in her long career with had given her a tag of scream queen. She took to Instagram to share her Halloween look along with husband Karan Singh Grover. The two opted for ‘Men in Black’ look – the defenders of the galaxy from Aliens! She captioned the post, “Here come the Men In Black… Galaxy Defenders 😈👻💀☠️🎃 Presenting Agent M and Agent J ❤️#happyhalloween #ayazkhanbash”.



Arjun Kapoor shared a fan edit on the occasion. The actor confessed that it was fan art shared but he felt it was the perfect occasion to share it.

What was more surprising that Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber joined in for the celebrations. They dressed as ghouls and goblins. The actor came up with a unique idea as she dressed up as Frida Kahlo for the night of witches. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Halloween gouls and goblins!! Love Frida and Sid!!”. The actor wore a floral white top and a red long skirt with a shrug and a belt. She completed her look with flowers adorning her head and a Frida’s iconic unibrow. On the other hand, Daniel wore a fitted silver tee and denims with a sleeveless denim jacket and a quirky pink wig.

Sunny Leone gave a closer look at her special Halloween makeup in another picture and captioned it in Spanish that translates to, “Good evening, friend. My name is Frida”.