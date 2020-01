Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has taken a dig at Delhi Police, who have been facing ire over their alleged inaction in the incident of thrashing of students by a masked mob at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A popular condom brand came up with an advertisement that read, “Better protection than Delhi Police. #ShameOnDelhiPolice.” Hansal shared the ad on his Twitter page and added a piece of his own.

I choose Durex. Keeps you safe and happy. pic.twitter.com/UvAhN9iczD — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 8, 2020

Delhi Police is facing flak for alleged inaction in the JNU incident after they failed to act following SOS alerts from students seeking immediate help on Sunday afternoon. The police have reportedly issued a clarification where they claimed that five cops posted near the university’s admin block on that day, did not get written consent to intervene in the matter before 7.45 p.m.

The attack on JNU students and teachers by masked goons has left several students badly injured, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. The attack took place following a standoff for over two months between the students and the university administration over hike in hostel fees.