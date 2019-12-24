Bollywood’s young and Jhakaas personality Anil Kapoor celebrates his 63rd birthday today in London with his family and his youthful avatar can give anyone from the current crop, a run for their money. Wife Sunita Kapoor is celebrating his birthday and has showered love with a beautiful picture of him holding a glass of wine and drinking like a boss. Anil is extremely happy in his personal life as his love story with wife Sunita Kapoor is nothing short of eternal and romantic.

Sunita Kapoor took to her social media account to wish her darling hubby with a charming picture of Anil Kapoor. Sunita captioned the photo as, “Happy Birthday My Amazing Husband, My Biggest Blessing, My Favourite answered prayer, And my True Love Forever..”. Check out the romantic post and picture of Anil and Sunita below: “My day is not complete if I don’t tell you how much I love you 😍.. Happy birthday, Husband.. Grateful to be sharing this life with you ❤️”.

Not only this, Sunita even shared a curated menu for Anil Kapoor’s 21st birthday! Yes, you read that right. “21st” as the actor is still a young lad.

Sunita Kapoor is a supermom and her kids Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan have often confirmed the same. Sunita and Anil are married for 35 years and before the wedding, the couple dated for more than 10 years. Anil and Sunita are a perfect example of the phrase ‘opposite attracts’. While Anil Kapoor is outgoing and loves interacting with the media, Sunita Kapoor prefers to stay away from the public eye.