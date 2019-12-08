Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 84th birthday on December 8, Sunday. Apart from receiving the best of wishes from his fans all across the world, the He-man of Bollywood received warm birthday wishes from his kids on social media. Dharmendra’s daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, along with Sunny and Bobby took to Instagram to post never-seen-before pictures of their dear daddy and wrote heartwarming notes in the caption.

The actor’s younger daughter Ahana recalled the values her father has instilled in her. In her birthday special note, Ahana thanked Dharmendra for making her learn the value of patience and courage. She talked about her beautiful bond with her father and wrote, “I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I’ve learned how to love. And you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. You are all heart and I love you so deeply. Happy birthday my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best. Always @aapkadharam #allheart #mydaddystrongest’ (sic)

Esha made two posts to wish her papa. First, he posted a solo picture of the actor from his initial days in the industry and then shared photos from the celebrations. In one picture, Dharmendra is seen cutting his birthday cake with the kids in the family. Check out Esha’s posts here:

The actor’s sons – Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also took to Instagram to share rare and beautiful photos. In the caption of his post, Sunny simply wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa”, while the caption on Bobby’s post read, “Man with the golden heart!! A very happy birthday papa ❤️ @aapkadharam” (sic)

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated names from the history of Indian cinema. He is regarded as Bollywood’s first action hero. The actor has worked in over 300 films in his career spanning over 50 years. The actor was born on December 8, 1935, and debuted in Bollywood in the year 1960 with a film titled Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.