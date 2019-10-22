Actor Parineeti Chopra has turned 30 today and she is going to have a rocking birthday this year. The spunky actor who is currently shooting for her upcoming film The Girl on The Train is going to enjoy her time with close friends while partying for 24 hours.

Giving information about her celebration night, Parineeti told ANI, “My 3 very close people which is my manager Neha, my make-up artist Mitali and the director of Girl of the Train Ribhu Dasgupta have decided to throw a party for me in Alibaug.”

“So they are renting a villa for me with a pool and are calling all my friends and I am going to be spending one whole day and night with them just partying for 24 hours. For 24 hours I want to really cut off from all my work and just enjoy my birthday, so I am looking forward”, she added.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share the birthday videos. We can see the pool with endless sky shots for birthday countdown.

Watch the videos shared by the birthday girl:

On the work front, the actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her forthcoming film ‘The Girl on The Train’ is gearing up for her second film, a biopic on Saina Nehwal where she will be seen playing the role of ace shuttler. She has not only agreed to the movie but is also working hard to give her best to the biopic. The director has planned a flexible schedule for the actor. Therefore, whenever she has time, she continues to practice.

Also, Parineeti to voice for Anna in the Hindi-dubbed version of its much-awaited film Frozen 2.