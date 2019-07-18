Carving her name in both Bollywood and Hollywood film industries, global star and UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra turned 37 today. Having achieved so much in such a short span of time, PeeCee does not shy away from claiming to be “Daddy’s il’girl” as she takes the world in her strike. The former Miss World has a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards to her credit and as the diva celebrates her birthday today, the proud Hindi film industry could not stop gushing with wishes as Priyanka continue to rule hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a candid picture of Priyanka and captioned it, “Happy Birthday PC!!! May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous inspiration for girls all over the world!!!! Hope you have a beautiful day with lots of love laughter and cake! (sic)” Varun, on the other hand, shared a picture where he was seen contrasting in white ensemble to Priyanka’s black one as he captioned it, “Happy bday @priyankachopra Take over the world (sic).” As the birthday wishes continue to pour in, we noticed the fashionistas Sonam and Piggy Chops twinning in hot black dresses as the caption read, “Happy Birthday Priyanka. Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I’m sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses (sic).”

Check celebs birthday wishes for Priyanka here:

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up it’s shooting in India. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.