For a daughter, her daddy will always be the strongest and when you have a father with exceptional grandeur and colossal fan following internationally, like that of superstar Rajinikanth, you can only imagine the amount of gushing that daughters Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth would delve into. Taking to their respective social media handles, the two girls were seen setting the Internet on a frenzy as they flooded it with heartwarming wishes and adorable pictures for the Thalaivar.

Aishwaryaa shared a candid picture where she can be seen walking behind her dad in the woods, both twinning and rocking the look in a pair of sunglasses. She captioned the picture as, “Will follow forever … just to see that smile .. happy birthday Appa! (sic).”

Soundarya, on the other hand, shared a series of pictures where she can be seen side hugging her appa while posing for the camera and the pictures that followed, featured Rajinikanth in various avatars. She penned him a wish writing, “Happy birthday my life my father… My everything!! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday my life ❤️❤️❤️ my father… My everything!! A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

You don’t have to be his fan to acknowledge the grandeur that his name, Rajinikanth, rings. While some are blown away by the stories of his ardent struggles and humble beginnings, others are context-lessly seen fanboying for Rajni anna. No matter what the reason, Rajinikanth has a colossal fan following not just down South India but all across the country and internationally amongst all those who have seen even dubbed versions of his movies.

The likeness for Rajinikanth, both on-screen and off-screen, is also due to the love that the actor reciprocates. From visiting a fan of his who was suffering from cancer to supporting the farmers in their protest, last year in June, Rajinikanth sure knows how to win hearts humbly despite the gigantic stardom that he enjoys. Hence, it is not without reason that the Tamil actor rose to God-like status while still being active in his profession.

The superstar, who sports a grey unkempt gray stubble, is a brand in itself. His icon style has made him class apart in the industry. It is not something that he picked up along his career at the industry but is defining of his exclusive nature. Be it the way he carried his sunglasses or the evolution of his hairstyles or his clothes and mannerism, his aesthetics were always ahead of his time.