If half the world already has their party shoes on and food menus ready to gulp down this 2020 New Year’s eve, the other half of the world can’t wait to snuggle inside their quilts this cosy weather with a bowl of popcorn. Sorting the issues for this latter half, here are our selection of some top mood-lifting Bollywood movies you can binge-watch if you plan to stay away from parties.

Jab We Met

A romantic comedy, Jab We Met was not just directed but also written by Imtiaz, starring Kareena Kapoor as the chirpy, footloose “Bhatinda ki Sikhni” and Shahid Kapoor as the composed yet fun-to-have-around Aditya Kashyap, an anchor we all look for in life while we jump around. Simple in its treatment of romance, even if it involved a feisty girl urging a random hopeless businessman from Mumbai to accompany her all the way home, after they meet on a train, or to help her elope with her secret boyfriend in Shimla, the movie establishes that nothing can replace innocense in love. A favourite of every Bollywood buff, the film makes Imtiaz stand apart not just for well-written characters and dialogues, which by the way is memorised and used in day-to-day life but also for featuring travel on a rather unconventional route of the not-so-scenic streets of Ratlam, Kota, to the journey on the roads of Bhatinda, Manali and Shimla.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee, as the title suggests is actually about making her smile. The film revolves around an emotionally challenged Meeta (Parineeti Chopra) who runs away from her home to pursue her dreams and a simple emotionally dumbfounded Nikhil (Siddharth Malhotra). Though at times the movie loses its pace and becomes a little stretched but it is sure to give you misty eyes by the end of the movie. Nikhil is your regular guy, who you will find very irresistible to fall in love with. For all those girls out there, Nikhil is that emotional guy who hates breaking relationship. You will love him. Right from the first scene, you can feel an instant connection with the lead pair. Parineeti-Siddharth displays sizzling chemistry which does not revolve around the usual explicit manner but in a sweet, innocent yet sexy way.

Karwaan

Karwaan starring Irrfan and marking the debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. It is a road trip on which some crazy adventures take place, some lines are crossed, some bonds are forged, detours are made, experiences are shared and secrets are revealed. An uneasy alliance is formed between three unlikely co-passengers on an eventful (and often hilarious) journey from Bangalore to Ooty to Kumarakom and finally to Kochi.

Dil Chahta Hai

Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai was a first of its kind film on friendship and relationships and brought in a new wave of change in Bollywood in the years to come. Perhaps, that’s why it is quite a refreshing watch every time we see it. One can and will never get bored of the film. While everyone associated with the film, did a fabulous job, Aamir’s role as a complete brat was much appreciated by his fans. Only someone like he could pass off as a college pass out with that kind of ease. This definitely turned out to be a cult movie that wonderfully captured the youth in their 20s and their relationship dynamics. Never before had we seen a film like this.

Andaz Apna Apna

The 1994 movie, which continues to tickle you every single time that you watch it, was directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, produced by Vinay Sinha and written by Piyush Changde. Aamir Khan as Amar and Salman Khan as Prem enthralled the audience with their character portrayal. The movie revolved around daydreamers Amar and Prem, united in their goal to marry the rich heiress Raveena Bajaj (played by actress Raveena Tandon), daughter of Ram Gopal Bajaj (played by actor Paresh Rawal) and their hilarious escapades on realising that they both were chasing the same girl after frequently bumping into each other.

We wish you have a wonderful year ahead!