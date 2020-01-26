The country is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today. Like every year, the nation is full of the Republic Day festivities and social media is already trending hashtags like #HappyRepublicDay, #RepublicDay2020 and #RepublicDayIndia. It’s a proud day for Indians and a moment to celebrate the democratic nation we live in and the constitution that binds us as the proud citizens of the country.

Celebrating the same mood, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share good wishes and messages about togetherness, brotherhood and democracy. Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the day with the specially-abled kids, Vicky Kaushal took out time to play the compulsory gully cricket with his childhood friends, while others like Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others shared pictures from their Republic Day celebrations on Instagram and Twitter. Check this out:

T 3421 – My pride , my Nation , my Republic Day ..

The National Anthem with children differently challenged – some without hearing and speech ..

I am honoured and privileged to be with them .. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/CXQAToYNOc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic day. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 26, 2020

Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020

हैप्पी रिपब्लिक डे 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द ❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:42pm PST

#happyrepublicday🇮🇳 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:18pm PST

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 26, 2020

Happy Republic Day to all, Jai Hind!