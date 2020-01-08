Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya drew ire from people all across the country after he made sexist statements during his appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar‘s chat show Koffee With Karan in the company of fellow cricketer KL Rahul. Pandya, who recently created a stir after announcing engagement with actor Natasa Stankovic, opened the pages from the past. The cricketer was present at an event when he was asked to comment on the entire issues and how both he and KL were punished by the BCCI

Pandya said he didn’t see what was coming and he couldn’t control anything because he was on someone else’s show. The cricketer was quoted by India Today saying, “We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in some else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be.”

Hardik and KL were bashed left right and centre for their blatant misogynist statements on an international chat show. From insinuating having sex with cheerleaders, their Tinder stints to how they treated women or looked at them at clubs and other public places, the two cricketers chatted unfiltered. Both of them later apologised by mentioning that they got carried away but their intention was never to hurt the sentiments of women and anyone in general. Even Kjo, who has been running the popular chat show for six years in a row on Star World, apologised for being an unintentional part of the entire controversy. He said he could only ask the questions and had a very little control on the answers coming his way but because he was also a part of the show, it’s his responsibility to take the onus of any controversy that happens on his show.

Meanwhile, Hardik proposed to Natasa in Dubai on the New Year and later took to Instagram to reveal the news of the engagement. The couple is going to get married soon.