Hema Malini is defined as everything that the Dream Girl tag stood for. On the eve of Hariyali Teej, the BJP MP performed at the Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan. The actor looked every bit the part, in her red lehenga with heavy golden jewels, bangles and kamar bandh. The Radha Raman temple in Vrindavan is famous for hosting dozens of Indian classical dances.

Hariyali Teej, also known as Hartalika Teej, is celebrated on August 3. The festival represents greenery due to the monsoon season. It is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her reunion with Lord Shiva. The festival is celebrated primarily by girls and woman. On this day, women sing, dance and conduct prayer rituals.

Watch Hema Malini dancing at Sri Radha Raman Temple:

#WATCH Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during ‘jhulan utsav’ on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/2Ck7F4Q6sh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019



Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. The actress also owns the Natya Vihar.