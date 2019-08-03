Hema Malini is defined as everything that the Dream Girl tag stood for. On the eve of Hariyali Teej, the BJP MP performed at the Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan. The actor looked every bit the part, in her red lehenga with heavy golden jewels, bangles and kamar bandh. The Radha Raman temple in Vrindavan is famous for hosting dozens of Indian classical dances.
Hariyali Teej, also known as Hartalika Teej, is celebrated on August 3. The festival represents greenery due to the monsoon season. It is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her reunion with Lord Shiva. The festival is celebrated primarily by girls and woman. On this day, women sing, dance and conduct prayer rituals.
Watch Hema Malini dancing at Sri Radha Raman Temple:
Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. The actress also owns the Natya Vihar.
Hartalika Teej puja is celebrated to mark the joyous reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati observed strict fast years to please Lord Shiva, and finally, in her 108 birth, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his consort. Fasting is an integral part of Hartalika Teej Puja with women keeping vrat called Nishivasar Nirjala Vrat. The women not only abstain from food but also do not drink a drop of water for the 24 hours till they break the fast next day. Married women keep fasts for happiness in the marital relationship and long life of their husband. The unmarried ones observe the Hartalika fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva.