British actor Henry Cavill, who came into prominence and gained international fame after he starred as Superman in 2013 movie Man of Steel, is all excited about his next venture titled Enola Holmes in which he will play the role of Sherlock Holmes.

Cavill, who will be starring opposite Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, took to his Instagram page to announce the news with a picture of himself and Brown. He captioned it as, “Very excited to play a character as fantastic as Sherlock Holmes and very very fortunate to be working with Millie Bobby Brown! Millie, I will see you back in London soon sis!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jun 27, 2019 at 4:46pm PDT

Bobby Brown commented, “Yes, you will Sherlock…I can’t wait to work with you big bro.”

It is being reported that Enola Holmes is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. It follows the life of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ younger sister Enola.

Helena Bonham Carter is also said to be on board to play Enola’s mother in the project, which will be helmed by Harry Bradbeer.

With Inputs From IANS