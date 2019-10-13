Actor Rajkummar Rao is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Made in China‘ where he will be seen as a Gujarati businessman. From dancing with co-star Mouni Roy on Govinda songs to visiting different sets for back-to-back promotions, Rajkummar Rao is entertaining his fans in every possible way. In the Mikhil Musale directorial, Raj’s character has been shown with exceptionally unique marketing skills.

One of the marketing strategies has been shared by Rao on Instagram, the actor can be seen selling off a pen to none other than Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio – and we are not joking!

In the post, Rajkumar gave a funnier twist to Leonardo’s final scene from his movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. “When Raghu Bhai met Leo Bhai. #MadeInChina,” the ‘Stree’ star captioned the post. The video starts off with the clip of the flick where Hollywood star asks a man to sell him off a pen.

Adding a twist in the iconic scene, Rajkummar enters with the same motive, further proving that no one can sell the pen to Leonardo DiCaprio better than him. “Leo Bhai Kem Cho! Arre Leo Bhai this pen is your story but the refill is the hero. So sell hero,” he says in the video in order to convince the 44-year-old Hollywood star. The video ends with Hollywood star clapping on the skills of the businessman, a sign of him being convinced.

Watch the funny video here:

View this post on Instagram When Raghu bhai met Leo bhai. A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Oct 12, 2019 at 5:02am PDT

Made in China is a quirky comedy based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller ‘Wrong Side Raju’. Made in China, originally scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.