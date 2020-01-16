On January 15, ace comedian Kapil Sharma shared photos of his newborn daughter Anayra Sharma on social media and introduced her to the world. Minutes after the post, the comments section of the post was full of messages for the little one and one such cute response was from Sunil Grover, who used to share a close bond with Kapil.

“God bless Anayra! She is so adorable. ❤️” wrote Sunil, adding a few emoticons. Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover share a chequered relationship involving much animosity. The duo fell out and parted ways.

Sunil Grover first walked out of Kapil’s show Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014. But the bad blood between them didn’t stay for long as Sunil soon returned. But the crack remained there.

Actor Ranveer Singh also commented on the post. “Oyyyye yaar kapalllll,” wrote Ranveer, adding a few emoticons. Kapil, too, responded in kind by posting some heart emoticons on Ranveer’s comment.

Take a look: