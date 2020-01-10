Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little one Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved Bollywood celeb kid. The paparazzi just cannot get enough of Tim (as he likes to be called) and every picture or video of Taimur goes viral in no time. If not with Kareena and Saif, Taimur is often spotted with his nanny Saviti and is pretty comfortable and happy with her. She even gets protective about the toddler when the shutterbugs get too close to Tim or are too loud. A section of the media is always eternally obsessed chasing the private lives of stars, and when it comes to Bollywood one of the major obsessions on the part of the gossip press has been the salary of the nanny of Taimur Ali Khan.

While we don’t know if Taimur’s nanny in question is really loving all the limelight that has been thrust upon her over the recent past, there have been rumours floating around that she makes as much as Rs 150,000 per month for taking care of Taimur. While the amount they pay to their kids’ nanny should really be Kareena and Saif’s headache, the media isn’t giving up.

According to a video report on YouTube channel of Bollywood Now, the popular Bollywood website pinkvilla.com asked Kareena if reports of the nanny’s whopping salary are true. To this Kareena’s reply was non-committal: “Really? But like I said, I don’t talk shop”.

As per a report published in an entertainment portal, Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny, Saviti gets Rs. 1.5 lakh per month and she also get overtime fees for the extra hours she spends in the Khan household. Make what you will of Kareena’s words, but we think she is really quietly relishing the media frenzy over Taimur’s nanny!