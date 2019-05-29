Hina Khan is having a ball in Switzerland and her Instagram says it all. The actor is very active on social media and makes sure that she keeps her fans updated with all her doings. Recently, Hina shared a few pictures in a yellow t-shirt dress and sneakers.

In the picture, Hina can be seen soaking in the sun as she gives a candid pose to the camera. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows ☀️.” In another photo, Hina is seen with a huge smile on her face and shopping bags.

Yesterday, the actor shared a picture of herself where she was seen gazing at the beautiful snow-capped mountains of Switzerland and getting lost in its beauty. Hina’s contagious smile will surely leave you spellbound.

The actor was made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and slayed the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. She launched her debut film Lines and is now in Switzerland with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.