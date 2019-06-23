After their hush-hush Los Angeles wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having another lavish wedding soon. The couple is in Paris currently and are having quite a good time. They even posted a photo posing in front of the Eiffel Tower on Instagram. Now, a comment on the same post has got everyone’s excited. It reveals the wedding date of the couple and the fact that they are taking the plunge in Paris itself.

It’s a comment from Dr Phill on the post that reveals Joe and Sophie are going to get married in a week from now – which means the date is June 30. He commented, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 🇫🇷 me 😏 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

Now that Joe and Sophie have already landed in Paris, their wedding festivities might have already begun. Joining them soon will be the close members of their family Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas, Danielle, and Papa Jonas with Mama Jonas. The other popular celebrities are also expected to witness the nuptials along with Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-stars – Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikloj Coster-Waldau among others.

The couple already said ‘yes’ at A Little White Chapel in Los Angeles amid the presence of their family members and friends. The pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on the internet and Priyanka even spoke about the same in an interview later. She revealed that it was Joe and Sophie’s decision to get married on the same day and they urgently tried to put everything in place for the lovebirds with Priyanka even becoming one of the bridesmaids. Well, we can’t wait for the pictures from their second wedding now!