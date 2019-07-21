Filmmaker Jon Favreau’s latest on-screen offering The Lion King has captured the Indian market. The film is trending well at the Box Office and has managed to rake in Rs 30.21 crore within two days of its release. The film opened at Rs 11.06 crore and went on to collect Rs 19.15 crore on Saturday. Now, Sunday collections are expected to be even bigger considering it is already attracting family audience and kids to the screens in large numbers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office breakup of The Lion King on Twitter and wrote, “#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2… As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places… Day 3 will be huge again… Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend… Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions.” (sic)

The film, that has voices from Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sanjay Mishra, and Shreyas Talpade among others, was released in four languages in India – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English. It has been able to earn more-than-a-decent amount at the Box Office despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Shahid Kapoor’s all-time blockbuster film Kabir Singh.

As per Adarsh, the film, which is a remake of 1994 Disney film with the same name, left Spider-Man: Far From Home behind at the Box Office. The Jon Watts-directorial opened at Rs 10.05 crore at the ticket window in India and The Lion King beat it in terms of the opening day collection. He wrote, “#TheLionKing roars… Opens in double digits on Day 1… Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]… Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes… Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions.” (sic)

It would be interesting to see how far does The Lion King go at the Indian Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest BO updates on The Lion King!