Director Anthony Maras’ latest offering Hotel Mumbai has minted Rs 2.78 crore in two days. The film collected Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday after registering an opening of Rs 1.08 crore on Friday. Hotel Mumbai features Anupam Kher, Dev Patel, Naznin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs among others in important roles. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics in India and was released to a mild performance at the Box Office. However, the collections now seem to be gathering momentum and Sunday is expected to bring more numbers for the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Hotel Mumbai on Twitter and wrote, “#HotelMumbai gathers speed on Day 2… High end multiplexes of metros are contributing largely… Day 3 should only get better… 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 2.78 cr. #India biz. All versions.” (sic)

The film is based on the ghastly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai that lasted for four days and were carried out by 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba in November 2008. The Oberoi Trident and The Taj Palace & Tower were two of the prominent places where the attacks happened. Hotel Mumbai is based on the panic situation that occurred inside the Taj Hotel during the attacks. It focuses on the courage and presence of mind that the staff of the hotel showed while rescuing the guests during the attacks.

In the film, while Dev Patel plays a junior chef, Kher essays the role of his boss with a team of chefs who take care of the guests during the attacks.