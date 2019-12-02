Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer film Hotel Mumbai, which is based on the Mumbai terror attack that took place in November 2008 is increasing its earnings with each passing day. The high-end multiplexes are driving its business and it needs to maintain the grip on weekdays to have a healthy week. The film has earned Rs 4.81 crore total including the weekend. On Sunday, the film managed to earn Rs 2.03 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic took to Twitter to share the numbers and wrote, “#HotelMumbai grows with each passing day… High end multiplexes driving its biz… Needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total… Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 4.81 cr. #India biz. All versions. (sic)”

The film is based on the ghastly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai that lasted for four days and were carried out by 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba in November 2008. The Oberoi Trident and The Taj Palace & Tower were two of the prominent places where the attacks happened. Hotel Mumbai revolves around the panic situation that occurred inside the Taj Hotel during the attacks. It focuses on the courage and presence of mind that the staff of the hotel showed while rescuing the guests during the attacks.

In the film, while Dev Patel plays a junior chef, Kher essays the role of his boss with a team of chefs who take care of the guests during the attacks. The film also features Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in important roles.

