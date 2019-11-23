Hotel Mumbai has been released across India and the makers of the film have launched a new song yesterday – Bharat Salaam. It is a song created by the makers as an homage to the martyrs of the 26/11 Taj Mahal Palace attacks. The track seems a poignant reminder of thanking the unsung heroes of the unfaithful 26/11 attacks.

Composed and sung by Mithoon along with Sunidhi Chauhan and BPraak, it’s a touching number that reiterates people’s belief in humanity. The overarching theme of the film is to celebrate the human spirit which triumphed in the face of adversity on the fateful series of events that started on November 26, 2008.

The song encapsulates the same sentiment and has been written by Mithoon himself. The song also features a choir of 40 singers alongside the notable singers. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Listen to the song here:

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

The film features Dev Patel, Anupam Kher among others. “The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity,” Dev said.

Previously, Anupam had shared that working in the film made him learn the fact that the biggest lesson of his life was to value humanity above all.

“The film celebrates the real-life heroes and how they were able to discover their own courage. Sometimes you discover your own courage in a situation like this. As actors, we are widely celebrated but these are the heroes who need to be in the spotlight. This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life – to value humanity above all,” said Anupam.